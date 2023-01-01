The Wisconsin Alumni Association: Fond du Lac Chapter's purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison's positive impact on the world. The WAA: Fond du Lac Chapter aims to further the mission of WAA by offering opportunities for local alumni to share Badger pride. We promote the Wisconsin Idea by bringing UW–Madison events and resources to the Fond du Lac area. Our key goal is to provide scholarships for outstanding Fond du Lac–area students who display a drive for community service, leadership, and achievement. Contact the Fond du Lac Chapter