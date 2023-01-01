Skip Navigation

A Wisconsin Alumni Association Bascom Chapter

Our purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison’s positive impact on the world.

 

The WAA: Fond du Lac Chapter aims to further the mission of WAA by offering opportunities for local alumni to share Badger pride. We promote the Wisconsin Idea by bringing UW–Madison events and resources to the Fond du Lac area. Our key goal is to provide scholarships for outstanding Fond du Lac–area students who display a drive for community service, leadership, and achievement.

About Us
Stay in Touch
Local Badger Hangouts
Get Involved
Student Scholarships
Chapter News
Local Alumni Recognition
Past Events

Our Chapter Sponsors

WAA Stories

The Federal Reserve: Helping or Hindering?

Badger graduates Dana Peterson MS’02 and Brad Tank MBA ’82 generate insight about the state of banking and investment, as well as the role of the Federal Reserve.

Read More >
The UW Now,
Livestreams

Chancellor Jennifer L. Mnookin’s investiture is April 14. Join us for special events celebrating UW–Madison as we lead up to the big day!