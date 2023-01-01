Fond du Lac Chapter
A Wisconsin Alumni Association Bascom Chapter
Our purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison’s positive impact on the world.
The WAA: Fond du Lac Chapter aims to further the mission of WAA by offering opportunities for local alumni to share Badger pride. We promote the Wisconsin Idea by bringing UW–Madison events and resources to the Fond du Lac area. Our key goal is to provide scholarships for outstanding Fond du Lac–area students who display a drive for community service, leadership, and achievement.
Our Chapter Sponsors
WAA Stories
Badger graduates Dana Peterson MS’02 and Brad Tank MBA ’82 generate insight about the state of banking and investment, as well as the role of the Federal Reserve.
These fluffy, flavorful matzo balls are a must-make recipe any time of year.
Shilpa Sankaran ’95 is using Indian ayurvedic principles to heal Madisonians one treatment at a time.
Some food for thought: Zainab Hassen ’08, MS’12 has the perfect ingredients at her family’s shop to spice up your plate.
Remember when Lauryn Hill and Seinfeld ruled pop culture? Hunt for these and other memories in this ’90s-themed puzzle!
Thank you, Badger Nation, for showing up big time to this party with a purpose. Day of the Badger was another sweet success thanks to everyone who ...
Every piece of the Hamel Music Center is a work of art — even the seating.
Despite recent turmoil in the banking sector, WFAA chief investment officer Michael Stohler tells The UW Now Livestream that long-term investors should not overreact.
In the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, the global financial system continues to show signs of fragility, according to Brad Tank MBA’82.
