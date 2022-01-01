Give to Local Scholarships

What is the Scholarship Fund?

For over 30 years, the WAA: Chippewa Valley Chapter has been making a difference in the lives of local UW-Madison students through their scholarship fund. Over the past 10 years, the WAA: Chippewa Valley Chapter has awarded over $60,000 in scholarships to local students attending UW-Madison.

Scholarship funds are raised by the Chapter through annual social and fundraising events including the biannual UW Varsity Band Concert in Chippewa Falls. ALL proceeds go to deserving local students attending UW-Madison each fall.

Support Local Students!

Scholarships are at the heart of our mission, and we can’t do it without your help! Give to the Chippewa Valley Alumni Scholarship Fund. Help us send some of the area’s best and brightest to UW–Madison! All proceeds will go to deserving local students attending UW–Madison.

Donations are tax deductible and all proceeds will go to deserving local students attending UW-Madison.

As tuition costs rise and the state budget tightens, we ask your help in maintaining support for area students. Please consider making a contribution to our UW Foundation scholarship fund - your donation today will help sponsor the Chippewa Valley's best and brightest UW-Madison students for years to come.

Or if you prefer to make your donation by mail or in person, please contact our Treasurer, Jason Szymanski, at jdszymanski@yahoo.com.