Give to Local Scholarships

About the Chicago Scholarship Trust

The Chicago Chapter currently supports 17 students at UW-Madison with $6,000 grants per year. The Chicago Chapter is proud to sponsor the largest Wisconsin Alumni Association scholarship program in the world.

Chicagoland students who have been admitted to the UW, are in the 95th percentile of their high school graduating classes or have a 30 or better on the ACT, and have a strong history of leadership in extracurricular activities are eligible.

Watch the scholarships homepage for news about scholarship application materials, events, and award recipients. Feel free to direct questions to the scholarship committee chair.

The success of the scholarship program is due to the generosity of our donors and the leadership of the WAA: Chicago Scholarship Committee. We sincerely appreciate the efforts of those who choose to donate.

Support Chicagoland Students!

Our scholarship offerings depend on support from friends and alumni who wish to ensure that a quality Wisconsin education remains attainable for students in the Chicagoland area. Our many recipients thank you dearly for your generosity.

