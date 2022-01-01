Upcoming Volunteer Opportunities

Join your fellow Badgers for a rewarding opportunity to give back to the greater Chicago community! Get involved to network with other Chicago Badgers, socialize, and make an impact on your local community.

Nourishing Hope Food Bank | Saturday, January 14 | 11:30AM - 3:00PM

Team up with other Chicago Badgers to help separate and stock items for the Lakeview Food Pantry at their warehouse. Afterward, we will meet up at Big Joe's bar across the street for a chance to socialize and relax. Come have some fun!