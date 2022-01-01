The WAA-Chicago Chapter organizes five committees: Scholarships, Events & Programming, Marketing & Communications, Sponsorship, and Community Service. If you are interested in learning more about or getting involved with a committee, please contact a committee co-chair or attend a WAA-Chicago board meeting.
Community Service
We are committed to the premise of giving something back to the community in which we live. Our efforts have been directed through participation in several community service projects over the years, including food packaging at the Chicago Food Depository, answering phones during WTTW-Channel 11’s fundraising drives, sponsoring raffles to support the “Letters to Santa” campaign to purchase holiday gifts for children based on their requests, assisting with the “Habitat for Humanity” bulding projects, working in Chicago’s “Clean Up” campaigns and painting rooms at the local YMCA. We are always looking for more ideas and ways to benefit our community and draw positive attention to the University of Wisconsin.
Events & Programming
The Events & Programming Committee identifies and implements exciting new programming for WAA-Chicago alumni. The Committee is also responsible for assistance with fundraising to support local programming efforts, including the WAA-Chicago Sponsorship program.
Marketing & Communications
The Marketing & Communications Committee is responsible for maintaining the WAA-Chicago web site, sending out e-mails to Badger alumni, and managing social networking tools. The committee works with the Events & Programming Committee to coordinate event publicity and develop creative ways to reach out to Chicagoland Badgers.
Check us out on our social media pages: WAA-Chicago Facebook, Instagram, Blog, Twitter
Scholarships
2022-23 WAA: Chicago Chapter Scholarship Committee Members
Chair: Jennifer Mikulina
Chair Emeritus: William Chapman
Contact the Committee Chairs
Jennifer Mikulina | jmikulina@mwe.com