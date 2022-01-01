Committees

Community Service

We are committed to the premise of giving something back to the community in which we live. Our efforts have been directed through participation in several community service projects over the years, including food packaging at the Chicago Food Depository, answering phones during WTTW-Channel 11’s fundraising drives, sponsoring raffles to support the “Letters to Santa” campaign to purchase holiday gifts for children based on their requests, assisting with the “Habitat for Humanity” bulding projects, working in Chicago’s “Clean Up” campaigns and painting rooms at the local YMCA. We are always looking for more ideas and ways to benefit our community and draw positive attention to the University of Wisconsin.