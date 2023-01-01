The WAA-Chicago Board of Directors meet the second Monday of every month at 6:00 p.m. in the Loop. All University of Wisconsin alumni are invited and encouraged to attend. If you plan to attend a meeting, please RSVP via e-mail at chicago@uwalumni.com to confirm the location and meeting time.
Please see our homepage for updates on upcoming board meetings.
Though board meetings are open to all, board membership carries additional responsibilities. We encourage you to attend a meeting and speak to current members to learn more. If you are interested in learning more about board members themselves, please see the Directors & Contact Information page.