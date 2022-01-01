Thanks for your interest in Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Chicago Chapter. There are many different ways to get involved with the Chapter.

1. Sign up for the WAA-Chicago mailing list

The best way to keep abreast of Chicago Chapter events is to keep your WAA profile up-to-date and sign up for email updates. To receive emails, provide your contact information through this form or contact the Wisconsin Alumni Association at waa@uwalumni.com.

2. Attend WAA-Chicago events

We will post event updates here on the website. You can also receive updates by liking our Facebook page and following us on Instagram and Twitter.

3. Volunteer for a Committee

WAA-Chicago has five committees: Community Service, Events & Programming, Marketing & Communications, Scholarships and Sponsorship. Check out the committee's page and contact chicago@uwalumni.com if you are interested in getting involved.

4. Attend a Board of Directors Meeting