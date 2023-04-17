How to Apply

Attention High School Seniors: The WAA: Brown County Chapter will be awarding scholarships this spring to Brown County area students who are heading to UW-Madison as part of the 2023/2024 freshman class.

The WAA: Brown County Scholarship is no longer available through WiSH. Please download the attached application/instructions and send your completed application as directed. The deadline for submitting your application is April 17, 2023.

For a copy of the application, please email Ashley Lois at ashley.lois@kochgs.com