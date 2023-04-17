How to Apply

Attention High School Seniors: The WAA -Brown County Chapter will be awarding scholarships this spring to Brown County area students who are heading to UW-Madison as part of the 2023/2024 freshman class.
The WAA-Brown County Scholarship is no longer available through WiSH. Please download the attached application/instructions and send your completed application as directed. The deadline for submitting your application is April 17, 2023.
For more information on the club's scholarship program, contact Scholarship Chair Cort Condon at condon@condonherald.com