Give to Local Scholarships

Brown County Scholarships - $475,000 Awarded Since 1980!

Scholarships are at the heart of the WAA: Brown County Chapter’s mission. But we can’t do it without your help. All proceeds go to deserving Brown County students attending UW-Madison. Help us send some of the area’s best and brightest to UW-Madison!

How to Apply

All chapter scholarship applications are available directly through the Wisconsin Scholarship Hub (WiSH). Students who have applied to UW–Madison and have activated their Net ID can apply from November 1–February 1 for the following academic year. Students can and should apply before they are admitted to the UW.

For more information on the club's scholarship program, contact Scholarship Chair Cort Condon at condon@condonherald.com or visit https://financialaid.wisc.edu/types-of-aid/scholarships/