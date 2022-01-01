Skip Navigation

Board Meetings

Wisconsin Alumni Association: Brown County Board meetings are open to all and all are welcome! Anyone interested in what the chapter is up to or becoming involved should stop by one of these meetings or contact Chapter President Ashley Lois at ash.splitt@gmail.com. Meetings are usually held at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month.

2022 Dates:

Tuesday, November 8th at Puddleducks

Tuesday, December 13th

2023 Dates:

Tuesday, January 10th

Tuesday, February 14th

Tuesday, March 14th

Tuesday, April 11th

Tuesday, May 9th

No June Meeting

No July Meeting

Tuesday, August 8th

Tuesday, September 12th

Tuesday, October 10th

Tuesday, November 14th

Tuesday, December 12th

