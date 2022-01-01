Wisconsin Alumni Association: Brown County Board meetings are open to all and all are welcome! Anyone interested in what the chapter is up to or becoming involved should stop by one of these meetings or contact Chapter President Ashley Lois at ash.splitt@gmail.com. Meetings are usually held at 5 p.m. every second Tuesday of the month.
2022 Dates:
Tuesday, November 8th at Puddleducks
Tuesday, December 13th
2023 Dates:
Tuesday, January 10th
Tuesday, February 14th
Tuesday, March 14th
Tuesday, April 11th
Tuesday, May 9th
No June Meeting
No July Meeting
Tuesday, August 8th
Tuesday, September 12th
Tuesday, October 10th
Tuesday, November 14th
Tuesday, December 12th