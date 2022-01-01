The Wisconsin Alumni Association: Brown County Chapter's purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison's positive impact on the world.

The WAA: Brown County Chapter supports and promotes the University of Wisconsin–Madison and the Wisconsin Alumni Association in the greater Green Bay area. We provide scholarships to local youth who will be attending the UW. We also provide alumni, parents, students, and friends in our area with a connection to our alma mater and each other. We accomplish this through a variety of fun and educational activities in the famous Badger tradition.