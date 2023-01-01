Give to Local Scholarships

Support Local Students

Scholarships are at the heart of our mission, and we can’t do it without your help! Give to the Boston Alumni Scholarship Fund. Help us send some of the area’s best and brightest to UW–Madison! All proceeds will go to deserving local students attending UW–Madison.

In Memory of Michael

Michael Meads was the WAA: Boston Chapter Scholarship recipient for 2018–19. He was a bright, compassionate young man who was thrilled to begin his college career at UW–Madison. In his short time on campus, Michael’s leadership and infectious spirit made a lasting impression on all who knew him. He swam with the water polo team, made many meaningful friendships as a pledge brother of Phi Gamma Delta, and proudly jumped around at Camp Randall Stadium. He planned to join the Naval ROTC program and study neurobiology, with dreams of becoming a Navy SEAL and a neurosurgeon. Tragically, Michael passed away on February 14, 2019, after a three-month illness.