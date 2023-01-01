Caroline Liang
Co-President
B.S. in Biology and Economics in 2018
Current Occupation: Fourth Year Medical Student at Tufts University School of Medicine
Favorite Wisconsin Memory: Jump Around during graduation
Molly Parries
Co-President
B.S. in Biology and Certificates in Business and Global Health in 2019
Current Occupation: Fourth Year Medical Student at Tufts University School of Medicine
Favorite Wisconsin Memory: Dancing to Jump Around during her first football game as a part of the University of Wisconsin Dance Team
Jason Friedman
Game Watch & Event Coordinator
B.S. in Computer Science, Mathematics, and Economics in 2019
Favorite Wisconsin Memory: Watching the Badgers overtime win against top ten ranked Nebraska under the lights in Camp Randall
Allison Herr
Treasurer
B.A. in Economics and Political Science in 2020
Current Occupation: Second Year Law Student at Boston University School of Law
Favorite Wisconsin Memory: Keg Ball at Klief
Board Members at Large
Paige Leiser
B.A. in Political Science & Certificates in Education Policy, Global Health, and Gender & Women’s Studies in 2022
Current Occupation: Pursuing at Masters at Boston University’s School of Public Health
Favorite Wisconsin Memory: Watching the Women’s Volleyball Team clinch the NCAA Regional Title at the Field House in 2021
Sydney Mittelsteadt
B.B.A. in Accounting & Masters in Accounting and Data Analytics in 2021
Current Occupation: Audit Associate at Deloitte
Favorite Wisconsin Memory: Summer days at the Terrace
Vishal Goyal
M.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 2013
Current Occupation: Technology Consultant
Favorite Wisconsin Memory: Free movies at the Marquee