Caroline Liang

Co-President

B.S. in Biology and Economics in 2018

Current Occupation: Fourth Year Medical Student at Tufts University School of Medicine

Favorite Wisconsin Memory: Jump Around during graduation

Molly Parries

Co-President

B.S. in Biology and Certificates in Business and Global Health in 2019

Current Occupation: Fourth Year Medical Student at Tufts University School of Medicine

Favorite Wisconsin Memory: Dancing to Jump Around during her first football game as a part of the University of Wisconsin Dance Team

Jason Friedman

Game Watch & Event Coordinator

B.S. in Computer Science, Mathematics, and Economics in 2019

Favorite Wisconsin Memory: Watching the Badgers overtime win against top ten ranked Nebraska under the lights in Camp Randall

Allison Herr

Treasurer

B.A. in Economics and Political Science in 2020

Current Occupation: Second Year Law Student at Boston University School of Law

Favorite Wisconsin Memory: Keg Ball at Klief



Board Members at Large

Paige Leiser

B.A. in Political Science & Certificates in Education Policy, Global Health, and Gender & Women’s Studies in 2022

Current Occupation: Pursuing at Masters at Boston University’s School of Public Health

Favorite Wisconsin Memory: Watching the Women’s Volleyball Team clinch the NCAA Regional Title at the Field House in 2021

Sydney Mittelsteadt

B.B.A. in Accounting & Masters in Accounting and Data Analytics in 2021

Current Occupation: Audit Associate at Deloitte

Favorite Wisconsin Memory: Summer days at the Terrace