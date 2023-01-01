Skip Navigation

Give to Local Scholarship

Supporting Future NYC Badgers For Half a Century

More than 50 years ago, alumni volunteers established The Wisconsin Eastern Alumni Scholarship Fund (WEASF) to expand the Wisconsin Experience to talented yet underrepresented students from NYC, supporting a diverse exchange of backgrounds and ideas.

The Wisconsin Eastern Alumni Scholarship Fund is driven by an NYC-based alumni volunteer board and professionally managed by the UW Foundation.

If you have questions about WEASF, feel free to contact WEASF president Joe Sholler at jsholler@uwalumni.com.

Give Today

The Big Apple Badgers, New York City’s official UW alumni chapter, is established as a 501(c)(3) to facilitate fundraising through game watches and other local chapter events while encouraging Badger connections and camaraderie among NYC-area alumni of all ages. The chapter works closely with WEASF to support scholarships for local area students.

How will you celebrate the UW? Check out the ways you can join the philanthropic festivities when Day of the Badger returns March 28–29.