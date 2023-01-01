Give to Local Scholarship

Supporting Future NYC Badgers For Half a Century

More than 50 years ago, alumni volunteers established The Wisconsin Eastern Alumni Scholarship Fund (WEASF) to expand the Wisconsin Experience to talented yet underrepresented students from NYC, supporting a diverse exchange of backgrounds and ideas.

The Wisconsin Eastern Alumni Scholarship Fund is driven by an NYC-based alumni volunteer board and professionally managed by the UW Foundation.

If you have questions about WEASF, feel free to contact WEASF president Joe Sholler at jsholler@uwalumni.com.