Give to Local Scholarship

Supporting Future NYC Badgers For Half a Century
More than 50 years ago, alumni volunteers established The Wisconsin Eastern Alumni Scholarship Fund (WEASF) to expand the Wisconsin Experience to talented yet underrepresented students from NYC, supporting a diverse exchange of backgrounds and ideas.
The Wisconsin Eastern Alumni Scholarship Fund is driven by an NYC-based alumni volunteer board and professionally managed by the UW Foundation.
If you have questions about WEASF, feel free to contact WEASF president Joe Sholler at jsholler@uwalumni.com.
The Big Apple Badgers, New York City’s official UW alumni chapter, is established as a 501(c)(3) to facilitate fundraising through game watches and other local chapter events while encouraging Badger connections and camaraderie among NYC-area alumni of all ages. The chapter works closely with WEASF to support scholarships for local area students.