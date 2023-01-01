Skip Navigation

Past Recipients

2022 Bay Area Badgers Scholarship Winners

I appreciate receiving this award, thank you very much for the opportunity. This award helps me and my family by being able to afford to come to this amazing university. In my upcoming years at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, I’m excited to get started on this next chapter of my life and grow into the young adult I aspire to be.... Thank you for this opportunity, and thank you for giving me a chance to represent the Bay Area.
- Leonardo Galindo

I want to express my deepest gratitude for this opportunity that has benefitted me greatly. I am thankful for the scholarship and plan to put it to good use in enriching my education and career. I hope to one day re pay all that the chapter has done for me, by making the most of the scholarship. Hopefully, because of
this, I will one day get the opportunity to re pay the generous gift by giving back to the community in a positive way.
- Varun Munagala

2021 Bay Area Badger Scholarship Winners

Benjamin Liu
Graham Oh
Jeffrey Weisinger

2020 Bay Area Badger Scholarship Winners

Eric Elgaard
Alec Werhane

2019 Bay Area Badgers Scholarship Winners

Nicole Gasiorowski
Carson Katz
Kennedy Pearce

2018 Bay Area Badgers Scholarship Winners

Katelien Blumenthal
Nomita Chandra
Sophia Krivoruchko

2017 Bay Area Badgers Scholarship Winners

Becca Fradkin
Lucy Holt
Deon Lee
Ariya Momeny
Ariel Tallo

2016 Bay Area Badgers Scholarship Winners

Krey Hacker
Rebecca Fradkin
Doen Lee
Ariel Tallo
Benjamin Yin

2015 Bay Area Badgers Scholarship Winners
Rebecca Fradkin
Doen Lee
Efrey Noten
Ariel Tallo
Samantha Wilcox

How will you celebrate the UW? Check out the ways you can join the philanthropic festivities when Day of the Badger returns March 28–29.