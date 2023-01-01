Past Recipients

2022 Bay Area Badgers Scholarship Winners
I appreciate receiving this award, thank you very much for the opportunity. This award helps me and my family by being able to afford to come to this amazing university. In my upcoming years at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, I’m excited to get started on this next chapter of my life and grow into the young adult I aspire to be.... Thank you for this opportunity, and thank you for giving me a chance to represent the Bay Area.
- Leonardo Galindo
I want to express my deepest gratitude for this opportunity that has benefitted me greatly. I am thankful for the scholarship and plan to put it to good use in enriching my education and career. I hope to one day re pay all that the chapter has done for me, by making the most of the scholarship. Hopefully, because of
this, I will one day get the opportunity to re pay the generous gift by giving back to the community in a positive way.
- Varun Munagala
2021 Bay Area Badger Scholarship Winners
Benjamin Liu
Graham Oh
Jeffrey Weisinger
2020 Bay Area Badger Scholarship Winners
Eric Elgaard
Alec Werhane
2019 Bay Area Badgers Scholarship Winners
Nicole Gasiorowski
Carson Katz
Kennedy Pearce
2018 Bay Area Badgers Scholarship Winners
Katelien Blumenthal
Nomita Chandra
Sophia Krivoruchko
2017 Bay Area Badgers Scholarship Winners
Becca Fradkin
Lucy Holt
Deon Lee
Ariya Momeny
Ariel Tallo
2016 Bay Area Badgers Scholarship Winners
Krey Hacker
Rebecca Fradkin
Doen Lee
Ariel Tallo
Benjamin Yin
2015 Bay Area Badgers Scholarship Winners
Rebecca Fradkin
Doen Lee
Efrey Noten
Ariel Tallo
Samantha Wilcox