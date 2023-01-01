Past Recipients

2022 Bay Area Badgers Scholarship Winners

I appreciate receiving this award, thank you very much for the opportunity. This award helps me and my family by being able to afford to come to this amazing university. In my upcoming years at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, I’m excited to get started on this next chapter of my life and grow into the young adult I aspire to be.... Thank you for this opportunity, and thank you for giving me a chance to represent the Bay Area.

- Leonardo Galindo