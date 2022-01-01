BAB President’s Message, 2021

On a particularly stressful day this month, I decided to hike to the top of Bernal Hill in San Francisco for some much needed perspective. At the top of the hill I ran into a 77 year old Badger wearing a Wisconsin hat. We had a lovely conversation and I left feeling grateful for the happenstance encounter that made my day. We are all so fortunate to count on the smiles, connections, and shared experiences that unite over 11,000 of us Wisconsin alumni here in the Bay Area. As an alumni group, we made some wonderful progress this year. We have revamped our scholarship program to focus on academically exceptional students with financial need that come from underrepresented groups. We have connected virtually through fun events like at-home wine tasting. And, fortunately, we have begun to return to in person events like game watches and Dinner with 10 Badgers. We look towards 2022 with excitement for more connections. I hope to see you soon at an in person event! Wishing you and yours all the best.