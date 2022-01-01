Local Alumni Recognition

Bridging the Bay

Bridging the Bay is a program, founded by Jennifer Brandl ('07), to bring Badgers in the Bay Area together, celebrate their successes and foster a network of Badgers focused on their careers.

Tell us your Bay Area Badger story.

Notable Bay Area Badger: Craig Palmer ('82)

Local UW alumnus Craig Palmer ’82 was featured in the Financial Post this February. Read more about him and his work at MakersPlace.

Notable Bay Area Badger: Laura Francis ('88)

The Wisconsin School of Business is proud to feature Business Badger Laura Francis (’88), CEO of SI-BONE from here in the Bay Area.

Badger Executive Talks: Laura Francis in November 2021

Notable Bay Area Badger: Michael Szewczyk ('12)

UW Majors: Mechanical Engineering

Co-Founder & Business Development, Factor

Read more Q&A with Michael Szewczyk

Badger of the Year