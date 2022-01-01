Thanks for your interest in our chapter. There are many different ways to get involved.

1. Sign up for our email list.

Update your information (most importantly – your local mailing address) to start receiving our chapter emails.

2. Attend local events.

We will post event updates here on the website. You can also receive updates by following us on social media.

3. Volunteer or attend a chapter leader meeting.

We have several events each year and have volunteer opportunities available. Our chapter leader meeting happens on the first Wednesday of every month, all alumni are invited and encouraged to attend. Please contact us for more information.

4. Bridging the Bay

Find out more about what our alums are doing in the Bay Area.

5. Give

There are two ways to give: