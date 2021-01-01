BAB President’s Message, 2021

Dear fellow Badgers,
On a particularly stressful day this month, I decided to hike to the top of Bernal Hill in San Francisco for some much needed perspective. At the top of the hill I ran into a 77 year old Badger wearing a Wisconsin hat. We had a lovely conversation and I left feeling grateful for the happenstance encounter that made my day. We are all so fortunate to count on the smiles, connections, and shared experiences that unite over 11,000 of us Wisconsin alumni here in the Bay Area. As an alumni group, we made some wonderful progress this year. We have revamped our scholarship program to focus on academically exceptional students with financial need that come from underrepresented groups. We have connected virtually through fun events like at-home wine tasting. And, fortunately, we have begun to return to in person events like game watches and Dinner with 10 Badgers. We look towards 2022 with excitement for more connections. I hope to see you soon at an in person event! Wishing you and yours all the best.
On, Wisconsin!
Emily Klündt
President - Bay Area Badgers
BAB Vice President's Message, 2021
Dear Badgers,
As hard as the pandemic and lockdown was, and currently still is, I am so grateful for all the amazing gifts that came to light during this time. One of the gifts was meeting and interacting with many of you! Through zoom, and more recent in-person events, we met more of the 11,000 Badgers who reside all over the Bay Area. What an honor it was! And what fun we had- bonding over wine tastings, cooking events, virtual happy hours, sports games, and dinners. You all proved to be wonderful examples of alumni living the Wisconsin Idea and so accomplished, passionate, and proud as ever to be a Badger. I hope to see more of you attending future events, helping plan events, or just being proud representatives of our alma mater. Thank you for bringing a bright spot to a tough time.
Go Badgers!
Cho Andrzejewski
Vice President - Bay Area Badgers