Give to Local Scholarships

Donate to the WAA: Austin Scholarship Fund in Memory of Jeff Bock

Since 1967, WAA’s alumni chapters around the world have awarded more than $10 million to UW-Madison students. Scholarships are at the heart of our mission, and we can’t do it without your help! Give to the Austin Alumni Scholarship Fund. Help us send some of the area’s best and brightest to UW–Madison! All proceeds will go to deserving local students attending UW–Madison.

If you would like to make the donation in honor of Jeff Bock, a prominent and very active leader in our group who passed away recently, we encourage you to do so by ticking the "I would like to make my gift as a tribute," option and listing his name there. Today, donations in Jeff's name have surpassed $18,000!

Austin City Badger T-Shirts

Austin City Badger T-Shirts are now available for purchase. They are $15, and all proceeds go straight to the Austin Badger Scholarship Fund.