A Wisconsin Alumni Association Varsity Chapter
Our purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison’s positive impact on the world.
The Austin chapter of the Wisconsin Alumni Association provides scholarships to fiscally support central Texas students who want to attend UW–Madison. However, it is the shared connection to our alma mater that brings our network together. Austin Badgers support one another, serve our community, and celebrate our time-honored Badger traditions here in Texas.
Upcoming Events
Check out all upcoming WAA events.
WAA Stories
The UW Now series continues as a panel of experts discuss current inflation trends and predictions.