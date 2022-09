20220924 Ohio St 21-52 We knew coming into this game it would be very difficult, but we are Badgers and always looking for a football viewing party despite the opposition. The opening minutes were NOT necessarily to the advantage of Bucky, and we settled into partying and celebrating a score when we could. It was wonderful to see so many turn out at Whitehall Tavern and celebrate On Wisconsin. Next week we reload for Illinois. Looking forward to seeing you all again.