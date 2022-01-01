Skip Navigation

    Our purpose is to build an inclusive local community of UW alumni and supporters united by Badger pride, spirit, and the desire to advance UW–Madison’s positive impact on the world.

     

    The WAA: Antigo Chapter is a network of local alumni who work together to provide scholarship funds to area students who will attend the UW. We have awarded more than 355 scholarships since our program began in 1992, totaling almost $400,000. Rather than give different amounts to every student based on need or merit, we distribute our funds equally among all incoming freshmen from our area — with a portion reserved for current students as well.

