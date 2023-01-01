The African American Affinity Group works to promote the welfare and advancement of objectives affecting the success of prospective, current and former Black students and faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Our goal is to activate and empower the alumni network by providing a forum for engagement, mentorship, stewardship and advocacy that promotes the vision of our experiences of the Wisconsin Idea from the campus to our communities.
Contact the African American Affinity Group
Russell Betts '94, President | afroambadgers@uwalumni.com