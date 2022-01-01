Step-by-Step Registration Guide: Phase 2

Phase 2 of Grandparents University is your opportunity to provide the detailed information for your party. All participants who registered as a party will be placed in the same major. If you registered multiple parties, you will receive a unique Phase 2 link in your confirmation email for each party.
Page 1 — Grandparent(s) Information
- Enter the contact and general information for the primary grandparent of your party.
- Indicate any special accommodations that we need to know about this attendee. This could include but is not limited to:
- Using a wheelchair or a mobility device, or if the registrant has low mobility
- Needing a dorm room with a private bathroom
- Allergies to insects, foods, medicine, materials, etc.
- Religious or cultural dietary restrictions (Halal, Kosher, etc.)
- Needing to bring a PCA or family member as a caretaker
- Indicate if there are any other grandparents in your party. If yes, please enter the information for this attendee now:
- Once you have added any information for a second grandparent, click “next” to add grandchild information.
Page 2 — Grandchild(ren) Information
- Indicate how many grandchildren are in your party.
- Make sure this number matches the number you entered in Phase 1.
- Enter the contact information and general information for the primary grandchild for your party (this is the grandchild who has attended the most GPU sessions in the past).
- Please enter the most up to date email for the child’s guardian. We will use this info to send them the Parent Guardian Consent, Liability Waiver and Coppa Consent forms.
- These forms are required for each child to attend GPU.
- Indicate any special accommodations that we need to know about this attendee. This could include but is not limited to:
- Using a wheelchair or a mobility device, or if the registrant has low mobility
- Needing a dorm room with a private bathroom
- Allergies to insects, foods, medicine, materials, etc.
- Religious or cultural dietary restrictions (Halal, Kosher, etc.)
- Needing to bring a PCA or family member as a caretaker
- Continue entering information for each grandchild in your party. Once you complete all details for your party, click “Next” to rank majors for this party.
Page 3 — Majors
- Please rank the majors that your party is most interested in attending 1–6.
- You can only rank each major once.
- Please be sure that you are ranking majors that have the appropriate age range for your party
- Please add any notes about your preferences (e.g. if your group is unable to go on a high-activity major, or a major that is mostly outside, etc.)
- Once you have ranked your top six majors, click "finish" to complete Phase 2 of GPU registration.
- You will receive a confirmation email for your Phase 2 registration within three business days.