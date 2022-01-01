Skip Navigation

Step-by-Step Registration Guide: Phase 2

Grandparents University

Phase 2 of Grandparents University is your opportunity to provide the detailed information for your party. All participants who registered as a party will be placed in the same major. If you registered multiple parties, you will receive a unique Phase 2 link in your confirmation email for each party.

Page 1 — Grandparent(s) Information

  • Enter the contact and general information for the primary grandparent of your party.
  • Indicate any special accommodations that we need to know about this attendee. This could include but is not limited to:
    • Using a wheelchair or a mobility device, or if the registrant has low mobility
    • Needing a dorm room with a private bathroom
    • Allergies to insects, foods, medicine, materials, etc.
    • Religious or cultural dietary restrictions (Halal, Kosher, etc.)
    • Needing to bring a PCA or family member as a caretaker
  • Indicate if there are any other grandparents in your party. If yes, please enter the information for this attendee now:
  • Once you have added any information for a second grandparent, click “next” to add grandchild information.

Page 2 — Grandchild(ren) Information

  1. Indicate how many grandchildren are in your party.
    • Make sure this number matches the number you entered in Phase 1.
  2. Enter the contact information and general information for the primary grandchild for your party (this is the grandchild who has attended the most GPU sessions in the past).
    • Please enter the most up to date email for the child’s guardian. We will use this info to send them the Parent Guardian Consent, Liability Waiver and Coppa Consent forms.
    • These forms are required for each child to attend GPU.
  • Indicate any special accommodations that we need to know about this attendee. This could include but is not limited to:
    • Using a wheelchair or a mobility device, or if the registrant has low mobility
    • Needing a dorm room with a private bathroom
    • Allergies to insects, foods, medicine, materials, etc.
    • Religious or cultural dietary restrictions (Halal, Kosher, etc.)
    • Needing to bring a PCA or family member as a caretaker
  • Continue entering information for each grandchild in your party. Once you complete all details for your party, click “Next” to rank majors for this party.

Page 3 — Majors

  • Please rank the majors that your party is most interested in attending 1–6.
    • You can only rank each major once.
    • Please be sure that you are ranking majors that have the appropriate age range for your party
  • Please add any notes about your preferences (e.g. if your group is unable to go on a high-activity major, or a major that is mostly outside, etc.)
  • Once you have ranked your top six majors, click "finish" to complete Phase 2 of GPU registration.
  • You will receive a confirmation email for your Phase 2 registration within three business days.