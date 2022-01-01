Step-by-Step Registration Guide: Phase 1

Below are the registration steps for Grandparents University® (GPU) 2022. Please note the following guidelines for the registration process:
- All participants who register as a party will be placed in the same major. If you would like to register additional family members for a different major or different session, you will need to fill out a separate registration form after you have completed registration for your first party.
- During registration, only use the red back button on the bottom of each registration page. Do not use the back button at the top of your browser window.
- Phase 1 of registration includes field trips, optional activities, parking, group size, and housing and program fees only. All other information will be entered during Phase 2.
- Once you get to the payment page, do not use the back button. If you need to make changes, complete the payment and then contact the GPU team.
Phase 1 Guide
Step 1
- Read the instructions on the first page.
- Enter your WAA registration ID number (which will be listed in your registration email), and the email address of the primary grandparent.
- Click “Continue” to proceed to the group registration page.
Step 2
- Read the instructions at the top of the page.
- Enter your total group size (this includes grandchildren and grandparents).
- Note that the capacity for the session is listed under the “Group size” field. If the session reaches capacity, you will be directed to the waiting list.
- Enter your housing and program selections.
- Indicate if those in your party are commuting, staying in Smith Hall for one night, or staying in Smith Hall for two nights.
- Grandparent and grandchildren options are indicated separately.
- This is where your housing and program fees will be calculated.
Below the housing and program options, you will be able to select optional activities and parking passes
- If you need a parking pass for your group, you can purchase one here.
- If you would like to attend the Wednesday night activity and/or a Thursday field trip, enter your total group size. You may select only one field trip.
- Capacities are listed for the field trips, and they are first-come, first-served.
- Click “Continue” to proceed to the billing information page.
Step 3
Once you move onto the contact information page, your spots have been reserved for GPU.
- Enter your billing information
- Click “Continue” to move to the checkout page.
Step 4
- On the checkout page, review your selections and complete payment at the bottom of the page.
- If you need to make changes, you can use the “Back” button at the bottom of the page.
- Click the checkboxes for the GPU waivers.
- Parent/Guardian Consent, Liability Waiver, and COPPA Consent will be sent to children’s guardians after you complete Phase 2.
- To confirm your registration, click “Make Payment.”
Step 5
Once your payment is confirmed, you will see the confirmation page below and receive your confirmation email.
- Your confirmation email will have instructions for completing Phase 2, which is due on Wednesday, April 6.
- If you want to register for another session or register a separate party, please follow the link on your confirmation page.