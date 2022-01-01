Step-by-Step Registration Guide: Phase 1

Below are the registration steps for Grandparents University® (GPU) 2022. Please note the following guidelines for the registration process:

All participants who register as a party will be placed in the same major. If you would like to register additional family members for a different major or different session, you will need to fill out a separate registration form after you have completed registration for your first party.

During registration, only use the red back button on the bottom of each registration page. Do not use the back button at the top of your browser window.

Phase 1 of registration includes field trips, optional activities, parking, group size, and housing and program fees only. All other information will be entered during Phase 2.

Once you get to the payment page, do not use the back button. If you need to make changes, complete the payment and then contact the GPU team.

Phase 1 Guide

Step 1

Read the instructions on the first page. Enter your WAA registration ID number (which will be listed in your registration email), and the email address of the primary grandparent. Click “Continue” to proceed to the group registration page.

Step 2

Read the instructions at the top of the page. Enter your total group size (this includes grandchildren and grandparents). Note that the capacity for the session is listed under the “Group size” field. If the session reaches capacity, you will be directed to the waiting list. Enter your housing and program selections. Indicate if those in your party are commuting, staying in Smith Hall for one night, or staying in Smith Hall for two nights.

Grandparent and grandchildren options are indicated separately.

This is where your housing and program fees will be calculated.

Below the housing and program options, you will be able to select optional activities and parking passes

If you need a parking pass for your group, you can purchase one here. If you would like to attend the Wednesday night activity and/or a Thursday field trip, enter your total group size. You may select only one field trip. Capacities are listed for the field trips, and they are first-come, first-served. Click “Continue” to proceed to the billing information page.

Step 3

Once you move onto the contact information page, your spots have been reserved for GPU.

Enter your billing information Click “Continue” to move to the checkout page.

Step 4

On the checkout page, review your selections and complete payment at the bottom of the page. If you need to make changes, you can use the “Back” button at the bottom of the page. Click the checkboxes for the GPU waivers. Parent/Guardian Consent, Liability Waiver, and COPPA Consent will be sent to children’s guardians after you complete Phase 2. To confirm your registration, click “Make Payment.”

Step 5

Once your payment is confirmed, you will see the confirmation page below and receive your confirmation email.

Your confirmation email will have instructions for completing Phase 2, which is due on Wednesday, April 6. If you want to register for another session or register a separate party, please follow the link on your confirmation page.

Phase 1 Confirmation Email