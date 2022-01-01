Mission

We, the members of the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual, Transgender Alumni Council, strive to:

Cooperate with WAA in promoting the best interests of UW-Madison

Provide a recognized forum that facilitates dialogue and relationships between the university and its gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender alumni

Encourage and support a positive social and academic environment throughout the university community for gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender faculty, staff, and students.

Established in the spring of 1992 as the GLBAC, the group hosted its first reunion brunch that summer. In early 1994, the council formally affiliated with WAA. Although many gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgendered alumni groups exist, this council was the first in the Big Ten - and one of only a handful in the nation - to receive the official sanction of its university and its alumni organization. This group added the 'T' to its name in 1999.

Joining the GLBTAC

Anyone who is a UW-Madison alumni, member of the faculty or staff, or has an interest in UW-Madison may become a member of the GLBTAC. You do not need to be gay, lesbian, bisexual, or transgender to join; we welcome anyone who wishes to further the council's purposes. Becoming an active GLBTAC member will provide you with a connection to the university and information about its programs. It will also give you opportunities to communicate and socialize with fellow GLBT alumni. To join, e-mail us your contact information, including name, mailing address, e-mail, phone and graduation year.There is no cost to join and WAA membership is not required, though it is highly recommended.

Scholarships

Since 1998, the GLBT Alumni Council has awarded over $100,000 in scholarships to incoming and continuing UW-Madison students at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Scholarships may be awarded based upon financial need, academics, and commitment to the GLBT community. Applicants do not necessarily need to qualify in each of these areas in order to receive a scholarship.