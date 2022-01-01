Founders’ Day
The first classes at the University of Wisconsin gathered on February 5, 1849 — and the UW has been changing lives and moving the world forward ever since. Now, Wisconsin Alumni Association® chapters around the world host special Founders’ Day celebrations every year to commemorate this milestone. The season stretches from February until May and is filled with spirited events featuring accomplished Badgers from Madison to Singapore and beyond.
Be a part of this exciting celebration by attending a Founders’ Day event in your area. When Badgers connect, great things happen!
Find Your Local Founders’ Day 2022 Celebration
Don’t Miss It!
Update your mailing information now to ensure that you’ll get an invitation to an event near you.
New to your area? Find and connect with your local chapter — or consider starting a new chapter yourself.