Join us at Gecko’s Grill and Pub (Hillview) to watch the game. We will cheer on the Badgers against the Huskers!
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska – Sarasota Game Watch
November 19, 2022
WHEN
November 19, 2022
12-2:30 p.m. EST
WHERE
Gecko’s Grill and PubView Map and Venue Details
1900 Hillview St
Sarasota, FL
HOST(S)
WAA: Suncoast Chapter
