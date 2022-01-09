Skip Navigation

Wisconsin Basketball at Maryland

Join us to root “On Wisconsin” locally! The Wisconsin Men’s Basketball team is playing the Maryland Terrapins at University of Maryland, College Park on Sunday, Jan. 9! The DC Badgers have worked with UMD to set up a link to purchase tickets within the same section at a discounted group rate!

Sunday, Jan. 9
WHEN
January 9, 2022
12 a.m.-11:59 p.m. EST
WHERE
XFINITY Center
8500 Paint Branch Drive
College Park, MD
View Map and Event Details
COST
$43
HOST(S)
WAA: Washington, DC, Chapter
