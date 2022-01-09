Join us to root “On Wisconsin” locally! The Wisconsin Men’s Basketball team is playing the Maryland Terrapins at University of Maryland, College Park on Sunday, Jan. 9! The DC Badgers have worked with UMD to set up a link to purchase tickets within the same section at a discounted group rate!
Wisconsin Basketball at Maryland
Sunday, Jan. 9
WHEN
January 9, 2022
12 a.m.-11:59 p.m. EST
WHERE
XFINITY CenterView Map and Event Details
8500 Paint Branch Drive
College Park, MD
8500 Paint Branch Drive
College Park, MD
COST
$43
HOST(S)
WAA: Washington, DC, Chapter
