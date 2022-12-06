Since it opened in September, the UW Public History Project’s Sifting & Reckoning: UW–Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance hasshed light on student stories of struggle, persistence, and resilience that permeate the university’s past and present. At Wisconsin Idea Spotlight: Sifting and Reckoning with the Public History Project, get a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the exhibition from the historians who brought these long-buried stories to the forefront. Join us for a pre-program reception before sitting down with Taylor Bailey MA’22, assistant director of the Public History Project; Christy Clark-Pujara, professor in the UW Department of Afro-American Studies and member of the Public History Project steering committee; and Kacie Lucchini Butcher, director of the Public History Project, to learn about the project’s origins, the process of curating the exhibition, and the surprising discoveries made along the way. The presentation will be moderated by Jessica Arp ’04, managing director of communications at the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association, and a Q & A session will follow. The evening will conclude with a closing reception.

We encourage attendees to visit Sifting & Reckoning: UW Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance, which is currently on display at the Chazen Museum of Art, prior to this event. The Chazen Museum of Art is located at 800 University Avenue in Madisonand is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

This is a free event, but registration is required, as space is limited.

About the panelists

Taylor Bailey MA’22 (she/her)

Taylor Bailey is a literary scholar, researcher, and curator interested in how marginalized people navigate life, seek liberation, and establish kinship. She received her bachelor’s degree in English literature with a concentration in fiction writing and African and African American studies from Washington University in Saint Louis and a master’s degree in Afro-American studies from UW–Madison. What has intrigued Bailey most about literature and literary studies is the aspect of storytelling and the deep well of history hidden behind each word. Bailey’s work on the Public History Project has allowed her the opportunities to unite the aspects of storytelling present in literary scholarship with public history, to research lesser-told and known histories, and to impart the knowledge of historical findings to the public in intellectual yet creative ways.

Christy Clark-Pujara (she/her)

Christy Clark-Pujara is a professor of history and director of graduate studies in the UW Department of Afro-American Studies and an affiliate in the UW Department of History. She received her bachelor’s degree in history and social science from the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul and her master’s degree and doctorate in history from the University of Iowa. Her research focuses on the experiences of Black people in French and British North America in the 17th, 18th, and early-19th centuries. She is particularly interested in retrieving the hidden and unexplored histories of African Americans in areas that historians have not sufficiently examined, particularly small towns and cities in the North and Midwest. She contends that the full dimensions of the African American experience cannot be appreciated without reference to how Black people managed their lives in places where they were few. An absence of a large Black populace did not mean that ideas of Blackness were not central to the social, political, and economic development of these places.

Kacie Lucchini Butcher (she/her)

Kacie Lucchini Butcher is an award-winning public historian whose work is dedicated to building empathy and advancing social justice. She received her master’s degree in heritage studies and public history from the University of Minnesota in 2019. She is currently the director of the UW’s Public History Project, a multiyear effort to uncover and give voice to the histories of discrimination, exclusion, and resistance on campus. The project culminated in a physical and digital exhibit, public lectures, and curricular materials that allow the Madison community to reckon with this history. Kacie was previously the co-curator of the award-winning exhibit, Owning Up: Racism and Housing in Minneapolis, which documented the history of racial housing discrimination and its effects on the city today. She is active in the public history community — hosting events and community conversations, attending trainings, and editing publications — and is the co-chair of the Membership Committee for the National Council on Public History.

Jessica Arp ’04 (she/her)

[bio to come]

The Wisconsin Alumni Association will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our guests at this in-person event. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.