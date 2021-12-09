Fighting Disease with Gene Therapy

Could altering the genes within our cells be the key to preventing diseases like cancer? What are the possibilities — and misconceptions — surrounding genome editing and research? Learn what places UW–Madison at the forefront of this field, and how new cell and gene therapies are being developed using CRISPR, a powerful tool for editing DNA and modifying gene function.

This virtual event will take you into the lab of Krishanu Saha, PhD. You won’t just hear about Dr. Saha’s groundbreaking work; you’ll get to ask him questions and see the tools and equipment he uses every day!

This talk will be moderated by Mike Fahey ’89, managing director of state and university relations at the Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association.

Registration is required to attend this free virtual event.

About the speaker

Krishanu Saha, PhD, is an associate professor of biomedical engineering at UW–Madison. His interests lie in using human stem cells together with emerging engineering methods in material science and synthetic biology to make smarter therapeutics, model human disease, and advance personalized medicine.