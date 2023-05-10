How to Defeat Enduring Resentments through Forgiveness 

Forgiveness can be harnessed as a powerful coping strategy in one’s journey to move forward from past pain, trauma, and injustice. At this Wisconsin Idea Spotlight featuring Professor Robert Enright, hear from the pioneering researcher in the study of moral development as he discusses forgiveness and the effects of healing from hurt both emotionally and physically.

As a professor of developmental psychology at the UW, Enright cofounded the International Forgiveness Institute and has spent more than 35 years developing step-by-step models for forgiveness. In studies from around the globe, Enright’s techniques have shown that forgiveness can reduce the negative health effects of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress, and anger. And not only does forgiveness lessen adverse symptoms, but it can also promote positive results in practitioners, including hopefulness, peace, and increased self-esteem.

Schedule

4:30 p.m. Reception and check-in 5:30 p.m. Welcome and program 6:30 p.m. Audience Q & A 6:45 p.m. Event ends

About the speaker

Robert Enright (he/him)

Robert Enright is the Aristotelian Professor in Forgiveness Science in the School of Education’s Department of Educational Psychology at the University of Wisconsin–Madison. As the pioneer of the scientific study of forgiveness, he focuses his research on moral development and the psychology of forgiveness. He has published several books on the subject including Forgiveness Is a Choice: A Step-by-Step Process for Resolving Anger and Restoring Hope, Forgiveness Therapy, and The Forgiving Life. Some of Enright’s research projects include forgiveness therapy, developing forgiveness educational materials for children, group forgiveness, and the Enright Forgiveness Inventory, a refinement of the scale to measure the psychology of forgiveness. Enright is a popular speaker on the moral development of forgiveness, with his work appearing in such outlets as Time magazine, the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune, and ABC’s 20/20.

