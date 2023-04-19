Generations of UW–Madison community members have borne witness to a long history of collective organizing in the state. At the Wisconsin Idea Spotlight: History of the Civil Rights Movement in Wisconsin, learn about how Wisconsin gained a reputation for being an activist powerhouse in the North. Enjoy a preprogram reception with refreshments before hearing from Alexander Shashko ’94, lecturer in the UW Department of African American Studies. In his talk, Shashko will explore the economic, political, and cultural forces that made Wisconsin a flashpoint for the fight against racial discrimination in America and chronicle the stories of the people who rose up against that discrimination. An audience Q & A session will follow the program.

This is a free event, but registration is required.

Schedule

5 p.m. Reception and check-in 5:30 p.m. Welcome 5:35 p.m. Program 6:45 p.m. Audience Q & A 7 p.m. Closing remarks 7:30 p.m. Event ends

About the speaker

Alexander Shashko ’94

Alexander Shashko is an award-winning lecturer in the Department of African American Studies at UW–Madison. He teaches contemporary, American political, and cultural history, with an emphasis on the history of African American popular music. Shashko’s research focuses on contextualizing these topics using Black music and the history of racism and race relations in the United States.

He teaches several courses including Black Music and American Cultural History, Hip-Hop and Contemporary American Society, and American Politics from the New Deal to the New Right. In addition to teaching and research, Shashko is also a voting member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.