Arts as Activism

Creativity and calling for change have long gone hand in hand, especially on the UW campus. Join the Badger community and the Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives (OMAI) at the Overture Center for the Arts for an evening celebrating the ingenuity of UW artists and the transformative power of art. The event will feature a panel discussion on the evening’s theme featuring OMAI’s First Wave alumni, including poet-playwright Erika Dickerson-Despenza ’15 and poet Danez Smith ’12 in conversation with UW Division of the Arts director Chris Walker and moderated by UW deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion LaVar Charleston MS’07, PhD’10. The panel will be followed by a Q & A session. An on-demand recording will be available following the live event.

Before the panel, enjoy a reception featuring refreshments, a cash bar, a live DJ, an exhibition of First Wave visual and design artists, and an opportunity to engage with fellow Badgers about their artwork. This event will kick off First Wave’s 15th annual Line Breaks Festival, which will be held at the Overture Center for the Arts on April 1–2.

This is a free event, but registration is required.

See below for more information on Overture’s COVID-19 vaccination and testing policy.

About the panelists

LaVar Charleston MS’07, PhD’10 (he/him)

LaVar Charleston is the Elzie Higginbottom Director of the Division of Diversity, Equity & Educational Achievement and the chief diversity officer at UW–Madison, where he leads the UW’s efforts to create a diverse, inclusive, and successful learning and work environment for all students, faculty, staff, alumni, and others who partner with the university. He also holds the titles of deputy vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion and vice provost.

Erika Dickerson-Despenza ’15 (she/her)

Erika Dickerson-Despenza is an award-winning poet and playwright, and an alumna of First Wave’s third cohort. She has held numerous writing residencies and fellowships, and her work has been developed at the Public Theater, the Lark, and New York Stage and Film, among other theaters and artistic institutions. She was awarded the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize for her professional debut “cullud wattah,” a play that explores the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, through three generations of women. Her current project is a 10-play cycle about the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Danez Smith ’12 (they/them)

Danez Smith is a decorated poet, performer, and an alum of First Wave’s first cohort. They are the author of [insert] boy (2014),Homie (2020),and Don’t Call Us Dead (2017),which was a finalist for the 2017 National Book Award in Poetry. Their work has been featured in the New York Times, Best American Poetry, and Poetry Magazine, among other publications.

Chris Walker (he/him)

Chris Walker is the director of the UW Division of the Arts and the founding artistic director of the First Wave Hip-Hop and Urban Arts Learning Community, the country’s first and only full-tuition, hip-hop scholarship program, in the Office of Multicultural Arts Initiatives. Walker is also a professor in the UW Department of Dance and creates contemporary dance, theater, and performance artwork rooted in the visual and performance cultures of the African diaspora. He works in the disciplines of dance, theater, film, and video.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association (WFAA) continues to monitor and follow the latest public health guidance on COVID-19 from local authorities. Attendees at this WFAA event must follow the COVID-19 health and safety policies established by and enforced at the event venue, the Overture Center for the Arts. Those policies include a requirement to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and booster, if eligible, or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event, as well as a requirement to wear a mask except when actively eating or drinking. Details on these policies and acceptable forms of proof can be found on the Overture Center website. If updated guidance requires changes to the event, registrants will be notified via email or event signage.

This event is made possible by the generosity of the Sandra G. Sponem Alumni Park Signature Program Series Fund and planned in partnership with UW Madison Office of Multicultural Arts Initiative.