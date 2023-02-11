Grab your coat, slip on your boots, and join Badgers of all ages for an afternoon of family-friendly, winter-themed activities during the annual Winter Carnival Family Fun in Alumni Park. Hang out on the lake with Lady Liberty and take part in a special giveaway for all WAA members. Then, head inside One Alumni Place to warm up with winter-themed storytelling, hands-on art activities, and complimentary hot cocoa and apple cider with Bucky Badger!

This event is hosted in partnership with the Wisconsin Union Winter Carnival.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our guests at this in-person event. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.