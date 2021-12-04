Wisconsin vs. Marquette Basketball Game Watch

It’s finally that time of year! College basketball is HERE and we’re excited to bring back the friendly UW/MU rivalry to our Nation’s Capital. Join fellow DC Badgers at Penn Quarter Sports Tavern for a joint game with the Marquette Club of DC! We’ll have game day specials, DC Badgers tees for sale, and giveaways.

Weather permitting, our joint game watch will be held outside with heaters and/or fire pits. Guests will have the option to sit indoors.

The WAA: Washington, DC, Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities and the CDC to ensure the health and safety of our guests at this in-person event. We encourage participants to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.