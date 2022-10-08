Wisconsin vs. Northwester Official Pregame

Join your fellow Chicago Badgers for the Official Pregame Party before the Wisconsin Badgers take on the Northwestern Wildcats. This year’s Badger Pregame will be at Lottie’s Pub and will feature: a full buffet, bottomless open bar with beer, wine, and well cocktails, and fun games and raffles with fellow Badger fans!

Cost

Adults: $50

Kids: $25

Registration coming soon.

The WAA: Chicago Chapter will follow the latest public health guidance from local authorities to ensure the health and safety of guests at this in-person event and will hold this in-person event in accordance with those recommendations. If changing conditions or local guidelines require changes to the event, we will update you via email or phone call.