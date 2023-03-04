WAA: Washington DC Chapter Go Big Read

Following this year’s UW-Madison’s Go Big Read, the DC Badgers Chapter of the WAA will be hosting a book club featuring: How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America by Clint Smith.



Come join us in the beautiful National Portrait Gallery Courtyard to pick up your free copy of the book. Grab a coffee at the café, stay a while, and meet some fellow DC Badgers.



We will meet later in the Spring (TBD) for an in-person book club meet up to discuss the book.



Limited copies are available, so reserve your free copy using the button at the right and filling out the form. Free copies of the book are first come first serve. You will receive an email confirming your copy.