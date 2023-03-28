WAA: Valley of the Sun Chapter Day of the Badger Happy Hour

Join other Valley of the Sun alumni and friends at our Day of the Badger Happy Hour Social! We will be providing a reserved space on the patio, with light appetizers for our group in exchange for a $5 minimum donation to our Day of the Badger Chapter Scholarship fundraising campaign. The Day of the Badger Donation link will be provided at the event!

Please RSVP so we are able to reserve a space for our attendees.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.