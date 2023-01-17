WAA: Valley of the Sun Basketball Game Watches

Join WAA: Valley of the Sun alumni for an official men’s basketball game watch! We will be hosting a game watch at each of our Badger dens in January and February, rooting on our basketball team with other local alumni. Our group will have an area reserved just for us, so mark your calendars and come join!

PLEASE NOTE: We will have two game watches ⎯ one at each of our local Badger dens.

Our first game watch is against the Penn State Nittany Lions:

Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 17, 6:30 p.m. Location: Loco Patron Brewery, 14950 N. Northsight Boulevard, Scottsdale

Our second game watch is against the Michigan Wolverines:

Date/Time: Sunday, Feb. 26, 12 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 26, 12 p.m. Location: Loco Patron Old Town Scottsdale (Loco Old Town), 4228 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Please use the “REGISTER NOW” button for either game watch (or both)!