WAA: Twin Cities Badgers Volunteer at Second Harvest

From 12pm-2pm on Saturday, January 14th, the Twin Cities Badgers will be back at Second Harvest Heartland warehouse in Brooklyn Park. Our volunteer team will assist with sorting, labeling, weighing and packing various food items to meet immediate needs and help feed our hungry neighbors! The projects vary from day to day and volunteers regularly work with fresh produce, dry goods, bread, and various donations.

This volunteer position requires volunteers are able to twist and bend down, stand for the duration of their shift, and lift up to 5 pounds. Some positions require the ability to lift 40 pounds.