Twin Cities Badgers will be hosting a Friday fish fry at the Creekside Supper Club. Join us for an evening of good food and good conversation. Creekside has curated a prix fixe menu for our group:



Salad Course

House Salad

Caesar Salad



Entree Course

Prime Rib

Walleye Fish Fry

Cod Fish Fry

Roasted Chicken



Dessert Course

Pink Squirrel

Grasshopper

Cost determined by entree course: