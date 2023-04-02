Skip Navigation

WAA: Twin Cities Build A Bucky

The Twin Cities Badgers will be hosting a “Build-a-Bucky” party at the Build-a-Bear store at Mall of America to celebrate Bucky’s HALF BIRTHDAY! We will be “building” Bucky Badgers for participants to take home and play with – let’s grow their Badger spirit early!

Each registrant will be able to make one (1) Bucky Badger at a cost of $30. That price includes the bear, certificate, and a heart for each attendee. We will also have a small party with games for your little ones to enjoy. If you want to create multiple Buckys, be sure to register all attendees.

April 2, 2023
Additional Details
Parking Ramp: East
