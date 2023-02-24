Skip Navigation
WAA: Twin Cities Badgers Bowling

Join us for an evening of bowling and beer at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park. We have 4 lanes reserved from 6–9 p.m., so join us when you can! Our chapter will cover the first round of drinks and we ask that you be responsible for the cost of your bowling game and shoes (~$15-$20).

February 24, 2023
WHEN
February 24, 2023
6-9 p.m. CST
WHERE
Park Tavern
Louis Park, 3401 Louisiana Ave S
St. Louis Park, MN
View Map and Venue Details
HOST(S)
WAA: Twin Cities Chapter
