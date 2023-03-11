WAA: Thailand Chapter Annual Reunion

Join us for Badger Night: Wisconsin Alumni Dinner and Reunion 2023! The WAA: Thailand Chapter is excited to return to our annual reunion event. You will enjoy remarks from the Thailand chapter as well as UW leadership in attendance, socializing with local Badgers, the presentation of alumni awards, and a delicious dinner. We hope to see you there!

Dress Code: Spirit of Badger or Smart Casual.

Schedule:

16.30 Registration/Reception 17.00 Welcoming remarks and upcoming activities presented by the president of the WAA: Thailand Chapter, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Jomphong Mongkhonvanit 17.10 Welcoming remarks by WAA’s managing director of international alumni relations, Lora Klenke 17.20 “Thai Students at the UW 2023” by the Thai Student Association 17.30 “UW–Madison and Thailand” by Vice Provost and Dean of the International Division Barry Gerhardt and Director of External Relations for the International Division Maj Fischer 18.00 Award presentation and remarks by alumni award recipients Photo session Reunion dinner

The event is free, but a suggested donation of 1,000 baht at the door helps to support future chapter activity.