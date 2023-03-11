Skip Navigation

WAA: Thailand Chapter Annual Reunion

Join us for Badger Night: Wisconsin Alumni Dinner and Reunion 2023! The WAA: Thailand Chapter is excited to return to our annual reunion event. You will enjoy remarks from the Thailand chapter as well as UW leadership in attendance, socializing with local Badgers, the presentation of alumni awards, and a delicious dinner. We hope to see you there!

Dress Code: Spirit of Badger or Smart Casual.

Schedule:

16.30Registration/Reception
17.00Welcoming remarks and upcoming activities presented by the president of the WAA: Thailand Chapter, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Jomphong Mongkhonvanit
17.10Welcoming remarks by WAA’s managing director of international alumni relations, Lora Klenke
17.20“Thai Students at the UW 2023” by the Thai Student Association
17.30“UW–Madison and Thailand” by Vice Provost and Dean of the International Division Barry Gerhardt and Director of External Relations for the International Division Maj Fischer
18.00Award presentation and remarks by alumni award recipients
Photo session
Reunion dinner

The event is free, but a suggested donation of 1,000 baht at the door helps to support future chapter activity.

March 11, 2023
WHEN
March 11, 2023
4:30-10 p.m. ICT
WHERE
Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, Pimarnman Ballroom
155 Ratchadamri Road, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan
Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10330
View Map and Venue Details
COST

Free

HOST(S)
WAA: Thailand Chapter
