WAA: Orange County Badgers Baseball: Angels vs. Twins

Come join the Chapter for an afternoon at the ball park! On May 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM the Angels take on the Twins, a perfect West Coast/Mid-West battle (since the Brewers don’t come to town this year). This will be the perfect opportunity to visit and meet some new faces!

The $35 price includes ticket, taxes and related fees. Any remaining proceeds will go to our scholarship fund. Parking is available at the stadium or other surrounding lots for an additional fee. Food and beverages are available for purchase at the stadium. Note the stadium no longer accepts cash and will only accept credit cards for both parking and food and beverages.

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.