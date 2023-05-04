WAA: Milwaukee Chapter Football Insiders Q & A

You are invited! Check out Wisconsin football insiders Colten Bartholomew and Jake Kocorowski, sports reporters from the Wisconsin State Journal / BadgerExtra, as they answer all your questions about spring practices, the Luke Fickell era, and more!

This is a FREE event and no registration required. All are welcome to join us!

The Wisconsin Foundation and Alumni Association will hold this event in accordance with all local public health guidance. Mask usage is welcome but not required. Participants who are sick are asked to stay home to help keep our Badger community safe and healthy. If conditions require a change to this event, you will be notified via email or phone call.